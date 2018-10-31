Severn man arrested after killing daughter

On Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at approximately 1:23 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 block of Twin Oaks Road in Severn. The 911 caller, identified as Donald John Bucalo stated to the call taker that he had shot his daughter. When officers arrived, they located sixty two year-old Donald John Bucalo sitting on the front porch.

When officers checked inside the residence, they located an adult female identified as thirty two year-old Michelle Lyn Bucalo suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s).

Fire personnel arrived and attempted life saving measures but ultimately the victim was pronounced deceased. The suspect, Mr. Bucalo was taken into custody without incident.

Homicide detectives responded and executed a search warrant at the scene collecting various pieces of evidence. A neighborhood canvass was done and witnesses were interviewed. As a result of the investigation, Donald John Bucalo has been charged with the 1st and 2nd degree murder of Michelle Lyn Bucalo.

This investigation is very fluid and active but the information developed indicates this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence. The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Suspect/arrested:

Donald John Bucalo

62 years old

7700 block Twin Oaks Road

Severn, Maryland

Victim:

Michell Lyn Bucalo

32 years old

7700 block Twin Oaks Road

Severn, Maryland

Source: AACOPD

