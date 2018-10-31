Severn man arrested after attempting to force woman to withdraw money from M&T Bank

On October 30, 2018 at 3:15pm, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the M&T Bank, located 1531 Blair Dr. in Odenton, in reference to a fraud complaint. A bank employee had called police advising that there was a male subject in the bank who appeared to be attempting to force a female subject to withdraw money from her account.

Upon arrival, the first officer on the scene made contact with the male subject and attempted to identify him. The suspect fled from the bank, but was apprehended a short distance away.

Officers spoke with the female victim who advised that the suspect threatened bodily harm to her and her children if she did not take him to the bank and withdraw money.

The suspect is being charged with the following offenses: robbery, false imprisonment, extortion under $1000, theft under $1500, and resisting arrest.

SUSPECT:

Jermaine Anthony Ricks | 32 | 8100 block of Meade Village Rd | Severn, Md. 21144

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB