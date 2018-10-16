Schuh signs Veterans property tax credit benefit

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, along with Councilman Pete Smith, today signed bill 76-18 establishing a 15% property tax credit for retired veterans in the County.

“This tax incentive is our way of thanking our veterans for their bravery and service to our nation,” said Schuh. “I hope this new law will demonstrate our continued commitment to being a County that our veterans can all home.”

The ordinance allows a retired veteran who owns a home with an assessed value of $500,000 or less to apply for the credit. The credit would be worth 15% off the property tax owed on a home. Residents must apply for the property tax credit by April 1 to be eligible for the 2019 credit.

Anne Arundel County is home to Fort Meade, the National Security Agency, the Naval Academy, and a host of other military assets. More than 50,000 veterans reside in the County.

The signing took place at American Legion Post 40 in Glen Burnie. Dedicated in 1940, Post 40 is one of the older American Legions in the County, and has been very active in Legion programs.

