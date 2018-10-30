Schuh signs mental health expansion services bill into law

At Anne Arundel County Fire Station 31 off Ritchie Highway, County Executive Steve Schuh signed legislation to expand mental health services for residents.

“As our County continues to fight back against mental illness, our Mobile Crisis Response teams are crucial,” said Schuh. “This investment will ensure our citizens get the help they need when they need it the most.”

The $470,000 annual effort will fund two new Mental Health Agency Mobile Crisis Response Teams. The teams are designed to respond primarily to calls from police. County staff is then dispatched to assist in stabilizing the individual and connect them to the most appropriate services. During 2017, the teams were dispatched 1,912 times. The agency serves the entire County on a 24/7/365 basis.

One of the Crisis Response Teams will help support the County’s Safe Stations Program, where any resident who is the victim of a heroin/opioid addiction can go to any Anne Arundel County or Annapolis City Fire Station and get connected to services. The second team will be assigned to the Anne Arundel County Public School system, and will help provide needed emergency mental health services to the students.

“These new teams will be crucial as we expand mental health services to Anne Arundel County residents,” said Adrienne Mickler, Executive Director of the Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency.

The funding initiative was approved by the County Council on October 15th.

