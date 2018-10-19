Schuh receives endorsements from detention center officers and personnel

County Executive Steve Schuh has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Detention Center Officers and Personnel – CWA Local 2911. County Executivehas been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Detention Center Officers and Personnel – CWA Local 2911.

"I am proud to have earned the endorsement of our Detention Officers and Personnel for re-election," said County Executive Steve Schuh. "They play a critical role in our larger public-safety efforts as we work together to make Anne Arundel County even safer."

"On behalf of the officers of FODCOP/CWA Local 2911, I would like to offer our full endorsement of Steve Schuh for reelection as Anne Arundel County Executive," said Dale Waldroff, FODCOP President. "[His] history of backing the Officers of the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities and the inclusion of our Department within the ranks of public-safety professionals are much appreciated. No other County Executive has included our department in the discussions [about the issues] that are critical…to our county's citizens such as the opioid epidemic, gangs, and illegal immigration."

The County Executive has now been endorsed by labor organizations representing 8 of the 10 public-safety employee groups that have made endorsements for the upcoming election. Overall, County Executive Schuh has been endorsed by labor organizations representing 11 of the 14 County and State employee groups in Anne Arundel County.

In addition the Fraternal Order of Detention Center Officers and Personnel, County Executive Steve Schuh has been endorsed by AFSCME, which represents the County's largest group of employees, the Anne Arundel County Police Supervisors Association International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 799, the Teamsters Joint Council 62 (representing the County's Deputy Sheriffs Sergeants, Fire Battalion Chiefs, Deputy Sheriffs, Park Rangers and Correctional Program Specialists), the Anne Arundel County Detention Sergeants Association, the Maryland Troopers Association Anne Arundel County Lodge 13 and State's Attorney Wes Adams.

