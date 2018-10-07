Schuh received endorsements from county public safety professionals

County Executive Steve Schuh has received endorsements for re-election by a cross-section of public safety professionals in Anne Arundel County, including sheriffs, police officers, fire fighters, corrections department specialists and park rangers. County Executivehas received endorsements for re-election by a cross-section of public safety professionals in Anne Arundel County, including sheriffs, police officers, fire fighters, corrections department specialists and park rangers.

Steve Schuh. “Over the past four years, we have worked together to keep Anne Arundel County the safest large jurisdiction in Maryland. We have invested in our public safety professionals and the infrastructure they need. We will continue the work we have started to ensure that every resident is safe at home, at work, and especially at school.” “I am grateful and humbled by the support of these brave public safety professionals for my re-election,” said County Executive. “Over the past four years, we have worked together to keep Anne Arundel County the safest large jurisdiction in Maryland. We have invested in our public safety professionals and the infrastructure they need. We will continue the work we have started to ensure that every resident is safe at home, at work, and especially at school.”

Anne Arundel County Police Supervisors Association International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 799 and the Teamsters Joint Council 62 which represents the County’s Deputy Sheriffs Sergeants, Fire Battalion Chiefs, Deputy Sheriffs, Corrections Department Specialists and Park Rangers. County public-safety employee groups endorsing Schuh include theSupervisors Association International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 799 and the Teamsters Joint Council 62 which represents the County’s Deputy Sheriffs Sergeants, Fire Battalion Chiefs, Deputy Sheriffs, Corrections Department Specialists and Park Rangers.

Wes Adams, and former chairman of the Volunteer Fireman’s Association, Wylie Donaldson. In addition, Schuh has been endorsed by the Maryland Troopers Association Anne Arundel County Lodge 13, State’s Attorney, and former chairman of the Volunteer Fireman’s Association, Wylie Donaldson.

Anne Arundel County Police Supervisors Association. “We believe Mr. Schuh’s re-election will provide strong leadership and accountability to the office which will be of further benefit to our membership and the citizens of Anne Arundel County, Maryland.” “During the past four years the Schuh Administration has worked cooperatively with our membership in an equitable and fair manner,” said A.J. Gardiner, President of theSupervisors Association. “We believe Mr. Schuh’s re-election will provide strong leadership and accountability to the office which will be of further benefit to our membership and the citizens of Anne Arundel County, Maryland.”

Steve Schuh for a second term.” “Due to Steve Schuh’s leadership, Anne Arundel County will have a new police academy and a new central booking facility, and the County’s public safety professionals have seen increased pay and equipment needed to get the job done,” said Doug Morris, President of the Maryland Troopers Association, Lodge #13. “In addition, he has a sincere appreciation for the men and women of local and state law enforcement. We wholeheartedly endorsefor a second term.”

“Steve Schuh has been a strong supporter of Anne Arundel County’s Deputy Sheriffs, Park Rangers, Fire Battalion Chiefs and Corrections Department Specialists. We endorse his reelection,” said Denis Taylor, President of the Teamsters Local 355.

“Steve Schuh has provided strong support to the volunteer firefighters of Anne Arundel County,” said Wylie Donaldson, Former Chief of the Odenton Fire Department and Former Chairman of the Volunteer Fireman’s Association. “Steve has improved benefits, invested in volunteer fire stations, purchased major apparatus, made himself available when needed, and helped improve relationships between volunteer and paid members of the fire service.”

For more information about County Executive Steve Schuh’s reelection campaign, visit www.steveschuh.com.

