Schuh endorsed by County employees

County Executive Steve Schuh received endorsements for re-election from AFSCME Local 582 and AFSCME Local 2563. AFSCME is the largest public employee union that bargains directly with the County and represents more than 1,000 employees. County Executivereceived endorsements for re-election from AFSCME Local 582 and AFSCME Local 2563. AFSCME is the largest public employee union that bargains directly with the County and represents more than 1,000 employees.

Steve Schuh. “This endorsement is truly special as it comes from the individuals I work with each and every day. Their commitment to the citizens of Anne Arundel County and desire to improve our programs and services is unmatched. I thank them for their partnership and look forward to everything we will accomplish in the next four years,” said County Executive

Steve Schuh for a second term as County Executive,” said Mike Akers, President of AFSCME Local 582. “During his first term, the Schuh administration negotiated fair pay and benefit packages and promoted a team environment that will allow us to continue to provide the excellent services that the citizens of Anne Arundel County deserve.” “The members of Anne Arundel County Public Employees Local 582 have endorsedfor a second term as County Executive,” said Mike Akers, President of AFSCME Local 582. “During his first term, the Schuh administration negotiated fair pay and benefit packages and promoted a team environment that will allow us to continue to provide the excellent services that the citizens of Anne Arundel County deserve.”

“Steve Schuh received the unanimous endorsement of AFSCME Local 2563,” said Tim Kingston, President of AFSCME Local 2563. “Steve Schuh is a strong supporter of the employees of Anne Arundel County government. He has improved training, increased salaries and kept his campaign commitments. We believe that County Executive Schuh has proven his commitment to our employees and will continue to pursue his vision of making Anne Arundel County the best place to work in Maryland.”

Anne Arundel County Police Supervisors Association International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 799, the Teamsters Joint Council 62 (representing the County’s Deputy Sheriffs Sergeants, Fire Battalion Chiefs, Deputy Sheriffs, Park Rangers and Correctional Program Specialists), the Maryland Troopers Association Anne Arundel County Lodge 13 and State’s Attorney Wes Adams. In addition to AFSCME, County Executive Steve Schuh has also been endorsed by theSupervisors Association International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 799, the Teamsters Joint Council 62 (representing the County’s Deputy Sheriffs Sergeants, Fire Battalion Chiefs, Deputy Sheriffs, Park Rangers and Correctional Program Specialists), the Maryland Troopers Association Anne Arundel County Lodge 13 and State’s Attorney

For more information about County Executive Steve Schuh’s reelection campaign, visit www.steveschuh.com

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB