Schuh endorsed by Anne Arundel County Detention Sergeants Association

County Executive Steve Schuh was recently endorsed for re-election by the Anne Arundel County Detention Sergeants Association, International Union of Police Associations, Local #141. This is the organization's first-ever endorsement of any political candidate.

"I am honored to receive the first-ever endorsement made by the Anne Arundel County Detention Sergeants Association," said County Executive Steve Schuh. "It has been a pleasure working with these dedicated and hardworking public-safety professionals, and I thank them for their support and all they do in service to the residents of our County."

The County Executive has now been endorsed by labor organizations representing 7 of the 9 public-safety employee groups that have made endorsements for the upcoming election.

In addition to the Anne Arundel County Detention Sergeants Association, he has been endorsed by AFSCME, which represents the County's largest group of employees, the Anne Arundel County Police Supervisors Association International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 799, the Teamsters Joint Council 62 (representing the County's Deputy Sheriffs Sergeants, Fire Battalion Chiefs, Deputy Sheriffs, Park Rangers and Correctional Program Specialists), the Maryland Troopers Association Anne Arundel County Lodge 13 and State's Attorney Wes Adams.

"Steve Schuh has provided true leadership in these challenging times and we support him for re-election as the County Executive of our great County," said Sgt. Karen Browning George, President of the Anne Arundel Detention Sergeants Association.

For more information about County Executive Steve Schuh’s reelection campaign, visit www.steveschuh.com

