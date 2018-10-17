Schuh announces employee childcare initiative

Keeping with his commitment to support working families, Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced a new childcare program for County employees.

“No working parent should ever struggle to find a location for their childcare,” said Schuh. “This new initiative will ensure working parents in County government have easy, accessible childcare options.”

The childcare program, which is scheduled to begin in 2019, will be licensed by the State and will feature both indoor and outdoor spaces. It will serve working families at the Heritage Complex and the Truman Complex on first come first served basis.

Once fully open, the County will offer the program to infants to 4 year olds and will be operated by Department of Recreation and Parks childcare staff.

According the Economic Policy Institute, Maryland is ranked 5th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia for most expensive infant and childcare, with the average cost being nearly $1,200 a month. Infant care for one child takes up 16% of a typical family’s income in the State. Many other businesses including State government offer onsite day care options and delighted to be able to support working families.

Renovations to current office space for the new childcare center will part of the County Executive’s FY 2020 capital budget plan and are subject to approval by the County Council.

