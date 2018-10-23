Schedule announced for commissioning of USS Sioux City in November

A ship’s commissioning is the ceremony that marks the US Navy putting the ship in to commission. At that moment it transitions from a hunk of steel to a US war-fighting ship capable of deploying around the world in defense of the United States and our interests. A ship’s commissioning is the ceremony that marks the US Navy putting the ship in to commission. At that moment it transitions from a hunk of steel to a US war-fighting ship capable of deploying around the world in defense of the United States and our interests.

Commissioning a ship includes a week of festivities and celebration. USS Sioux City will pull in at least a week before the actual commissioning date. T he week’s events will look something like this:

Wednesday, 7 November 2018 – PCU Sioux City Arrival in Annapolis

Thursday, 8 November 2018 – Team Tours for players participating in Veterans Classic Basketball Tournament (Navy, University of Maryland, Providence, Wichita State)

Friday, 9 November 2018 – Annapolis Youth Tours (0900-1400) • Veterans Classic Pre-Game Show on PCU Sioux City (1400-1800) • Veterans Classic Basketball Tournament (1800) Wichita State vs. Providence Men’s Basketball, Navy vs. Maryland Men’s Basketball

Saturday, 10 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000-1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy

Sunday, 11 November 2018 (Veterans Day) – Col Ripley Memorial 5K Run (0700 – 1200) • Annapolis Veterans Day Parade (1300)

Monday, 12 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy

Tuesday, 13 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy

Wednesday, 14 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy

Thursday, 15 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy • Media Day (1500) • Commanding Officer Reception (1800-2000) Invitation Only

Friday, 16 November 2018 – VIP Tours, Sponsor’s Guests • Sponsor’s Luncheon (1200 – 1400) Invitation Only • VIP Chairman’s Reception (1700 – 1800) Invitation Only • Chairman’s Reception (1800 – 2100) Invitation Only

Saturday, 17 November 2018 – VIP Breakfast Reception (0700 – 0900) Invitation Only • Commissioning Ceremony (0900 – 1030) United States Naval Academy, Dewey Field • Post Commissioning Reception (1030) Dahlgren Hall, USNA. All Commissioning Ceremony Attendees Invited • General Public Tours – USS Sioux CIty (1030 -1200) • Midshipmen March to Navy Marine Corps Stadium (1300) • Navy vs. Tulsa Football Game (1530)

