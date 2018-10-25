“Herrmann
Bob O'Shea For Delegate
“2018

UPDATED: Schedule announced for commissioning of USS Sioux City in November

| October 25, 2018
Rams Head
A ship’s commissioning is the ceremony that marks the US Navy putting the ship in to commission.  At that moment it transitions from a hunk of steel to a US war-fighting ship capable of deploying around the world in defense of the United States and our interests.  
 
Commissioning a ship includes a week of festivities and celebration.  USS Sioux City will pull in at least a week before the actual commissioning date.  The week’s events will look something like this– subject to change!
 

Littoral Combat Ship LCS 11 Sioux City Commissioning from Abbey Mecca on Vimeo.

Saturday, 10 November 2018 -PCU Sioux City Arrival in Annapolis
Sunday, 11 November 2018 (Veterans Day) – Col Ripley Memorial 5K Run (0700 – 1200) • Annapolis Veterans Day Parade (1300) 
Monday, 12 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy
Tuesday, 13 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy
Wednesday, 14 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy
Thursday, 15 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy • Media Day (1500) • Commanding Officer Reception (1800-2000) Invitation Only 
Friday, 16 November 2018 – VIP Tours, Sponsor’s Guests • Sponsor’s Luncheon (1200 – 1400) Invitation Only • VIP Chairman’s Reception (1700 – 1800) Invitation Only • Chairman’s Reception (1800 – 2100) Invitation Only 
Saturday, 17 November 2018 – VIP Breakfast Reception (0700 – 0900) Invitation Only • Commissioning Ceremony (0900 – 1030) United States Naval Academy, Dewey Field • Post Commissioning Reception (1030) Dahlgren Hall, USNA.  All Commissioning Ceremony Attendees Invited • General Public Tours – USS Sioux CIty (1030 -1200) • Midshipmen March to Navy Marine Corps Stadium (1300) • Navy vs. Tulsa Football Game (1530) 

Rams Head
Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark