UPDATED: Schedule announced for commissioning of USS Sioux City in November

A ship’s commissioning is the ceremony that marks the US Navy putting the ship in to commission. At that moment it transitions from a hunk of steel to a US war-fighting ship capable of deploying around the world in defense of the United States and our interests.
Littoral Combat Ship LCS 11 Sioux City Commissioning from Abbey Mecca on Vimeo.
Saturday, 10 November 2018 -PCU Sioux City Arrival in Annapolis
Sunday, 11 November 2018 (Veterans Day) – Col Ripley Memorial 5K Run (0700 – 1200) • Annapolis Veterans Day Parade (1300)
Monday, 12 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy
Tuesday, 13 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy
Wednesday, 14 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy
Thursday, 15 November 2018 – General Public Visit Tours (1000 – 1500) PCU Sioux City at US Naval Academy • Media Day (1500) • Commanding Officer Reception (1800-2000) Invitation Only
Friday, 16 November 2018 – VIP Tours, Sponsor’s Guests • Sponsor’s Luncheon (1200 – 1400) Invitation Only • VIP Chairman’s Reception (1700 – 1800) Invitation Only • Chairman’s Reception (1800 – 2100) Invitation Only
Saturday, 17 November 2018 – VIP Breakfast Reception (0700 – 0900) Invitation Only • Commissioning Ceremony (0900 – 1030) United States Naval Academy, Dewey Field • Post Commissioning Reception (1030) Dahlgren Hall, USNA. All Commissioning Ceremony Attendees Invited • General Public Tours – USS Sioux CIty (1030 -1200) • Midshipmen March to Navy Marine Corps Stadium (1300) • Navy vs. Tulsa Football Game (1530)
Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!
Related
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB