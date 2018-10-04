Pumpk’n Grind burlesque show coming to Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge

Callie Pigeon, producer and Annapolis native, will once again present her Les Folies Derrière burlesque show at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, at Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring a Halloween show to Annapolis,” said Pigeon, who has previously produced burlesque shows at Metropolitan celebrating Valentine’s Day and The Fourth of July. “This is the first time we’ll be doing a show on a Wednesday, which is a bit daunting, but I can promise everyone that this cast is worth the risk of a Thursday morning hangover.”

The cast will include Ruby Spruce and Gigi Holliday, both of Gilded Lily Burlesque in Baltimore; D.C. performer and Burlesque Breakfast Club co-producer Delilah Dentata; and, serving as emcee for the evening, Smut Slam DC co-producer Mindi Mimosa. In addition to performances, there will be audience games and raffle prizes sponsored by local favorites Third Eye Comics and Orange Tattoo Company, as well as vending by Crofton-based clothing line Vicious Poodle Pinup.

“As always, reservations are strongly discouraged, as are misgivings, worries, and concerns!” said Pigeon.

For more information, visit metropolitanannapolis.com.

