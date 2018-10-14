Relax with an evening out at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Fri., Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. for Portland Cello Project’s moving performance of Radiohead’s OK Computer. The night will include unique renditions of classic Radiohead pieces that wander from truly epic to breathtakingly intimate by Portland’s premiere alt-classical group.

Portland Cello Project, a group of nine cellists, started 12 years ago when a group of musicians in Portland, OR were sitting around drinking beers together, thinking of clever ways to connect with audiences.

What initially started as a joke, according to Portland Cello Project Artistic Director and Cellist Douglas Jenkins, has evolved into a mesmerizing musical masterpiece enjoyed across multiple generations. “We have a dual philosophy. We bring cellos to places you wouldn’t normally see them. We bring music you wouldn’t normally hear, like rock, to spaces you wouldn’t normally hear it, like a symphony hall. In some ways it will feel like a symphony and in some ways a rock concert,” Jenkins said.

For Jenkins, and his fellow cellists, there’s nothing more satisfying than seeing a 60-year-old sitting next to a teenager, nodding their heads to the same beat.

“This profound intergenerational connectivity and mixing of genres that Portland Cello Project captures through music is exactly what Maryland Hall is all about, bringing people together through all avenues of art,” said Margaret Davis, CEO of Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.

Prior to their on-stage performance, the Portland Cello Project will fulfill another part of their mission: to build bridges between different musical communities through educational, community outreach. Through Maryland Hall’s partnership with Anne Arundel County Public Schools Performing and Visual Arts (PVA) Program, the cellists will teach a music workshop to approximately 200 middle schoolers on the Main Stage at Maryland Hall on Friday afternoon.

Tickets for Portland Cello Project are $45 or $40 for Maryland Hall Members. For tickets or more information, contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640 or visit MarylandHall.org. Box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon – 5 pm.

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

