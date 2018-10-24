Pittman receives endorsement from Caucus of African American Leaders

The Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County has endorsed Steuart Pittman for Anne Arundel County Executive. The Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County has endorsedfor Anne Arundel County Executive.

“Steuart Pittman has the vision, values and integrity to be a leader for all of Anne Arundel County,” said Carl O. Snowden, caucus convener. “Steuart has impressed us with his desire to show up, listen and take action on the issues important to our communities.”

The Caucus of African American Leaders first convened in 2011. The organization engages in community organizing, philanthropy and civil rights advocacy.

“Leaders of the African American community in this county know history,” Pittman said. “These leaders understand what Martin Luther King meant when he said that the arc is long, but it bends toward justice. They understand that it only bends when we come together to bend it, and that this is one of those critical times in history when we must apply all of our strength.

“It is an honor and a responsibility to have the support of these strong leaders as we seek justice and fairness in this county,” Pittman continued. “I look forward to testing our strength together.”

Steuart Pittman is running on a Communities First platform. He previously received endorsements from Anne Arundel County Fraternal Order of Police, International Association of Fire Fighters, Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County, League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, CASA Maryland, and Baltimore/Washington Council AFL-CIO. is running on a Communities First platform. He previously received endorsements from Anne Arundel County Fraternal Order of Police, International Association of Fire Fighters, Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County, League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, CASA Maryland, and Baltimore/Washington Council AFL-CIO.

