Pittman proposes solar farm, not lacrosse stadium, for Crownsville Hospital site

Residents of the Generals Highway Corridor in the heart of Anne Arundel County gathered recently with County Executive Candidate Steuart Pittman to discuss a future for the Crownsville Hospital Center that preserves what Pittman calls, "The green heart at the center of our county." At the forum, the Generals Highway Council of Civic Organizations unveiled an alternative plan for the Crownsville Hospital property that includes a community solar farm, non-profit office space, open space conservation areas, and public recreation sites. Steuart Pittman announced his endorsement of the proposal.



View the Live Stream Video: www.facebook.com/PittmanForPeople/videos/179835206243325/

Yesterday’s meeting was one of sixteen Communities First Forums organized by the Pittman campaign to hear concerns from each of the county’s small area planning communities. The Crownsville forum was the 14th meeting and was held at historic Baldwin Hall in Millersville.

