Pittman calls foul on Schuh’s memo, calls for ethics investigation

Late Saturday, Steuart Pittman announced that he will call for an investigation into the practice by County Executive Steve Schuh of using county resources to campaign for re-election.

“I understand that Steve Schuh needs to defend himself from his record, but doing so on county letterhead, using county lists and county staff, violates the trust of taxpayers and is against the law,” said Pittman. “He has plenty of developer money in his campaign war chest to make his case to voters without taxpayers having to foot the bill.”

The most recent example cited by Pittman is an October 5 memorandum sent to residents of Crofton on county letterhead attacking Pittman for his work to protect the community from overdevelopment.

Pittman says the County Executive attempts in the letter to distance himself from The Enclave, an unpopular development at the entrance to Crofton that received from his administration a waiver from the requirement to hold a community meeting. Pittman notes that Schuh’s campaign has received funding from the project developer.

Pittman points out that in the letter, Schuh tries to distance himself from decisions regarding the 2,000-home Two Rivers development. “During a time that his administration failed to submit annual Development Activity Impact on School Facilities reports, the Schuh administration allowed the development to shift from a 55-and-over community to one with children. The result is a projected massive overcrowding challenge at Crofton elementary schools. Two Rivers is a project of Schuh’s friend Gary Koch, whose companies have contributed over $30,000 to Citizens to Elect Steve Schuh,”said Pittman.

Pittman contends that the Schuh administration has campaigned in official notices to communities before citing letters to residents of the Mayo peninsula, Crownsville, and to police officers and firefighters after their unions endorsed Pittman.

Th memo in question can be seen below or here.

