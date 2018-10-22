Odenton man fires shots after fire department tells him to extinguish fire pit

On October 19th at approximately 7pm officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Evergreen Rd in Odenton to assist the fire department.

Investigation revealed that the fire department responded to the address due to the homeowners burning a fire pit. After being told to extinguish the fire, the homeowner became upset, went into his residence, and shot a gun into the air as the fire department was leaving. Fire personnel left the scene and contacted police.

Officers responded to the house and took the homeowner into custody without incident. A total of 34 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition were recovered from inside the house. There were no injuries and no property damage.

Arrested:

James Ernest Armentrout | 62 | 2600 Block Evergreen Road | Odenton, MD 21113

Charges:

Discharging a firearm within 100 feet of a structure | Reckless endangerment

