Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Naval Academy Midshipmen on Saturday 44-22 behind stellar performances from Notre Dames high powered offense in the 92nd edition of the storied rivalry.

Notre Dame’s offense put up 584-yards and six touchdowns against the Mids 346 yards in a game that saw the Mid’s getting shut out in the first half 27-0. Navy is now 2-6 on the year and continue their losing skid to five games in a row.

“Hats off to Notre Dame. Really good football team. You can see why they’re ranked where they’re at.” Said Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo.

A big reason for the No.3 ranking is junior quarterback Ian Book, running back Dexter Williams and wide receiver Miles Boykin. Book currently ranks number one in completion percentage in the country at 76.5, and that was on full display against the Midshipmen on Saturday. His 27 completions on 33 attempts (81.8%) saw nine different players catch a combined 330-yards with two touchdowns.

His skills were never more evident than in the fourth quarter. Navy had been fighting back in the second half and things were starting to look as though the game could somehow swing Navy’s way. Book threw an interception to sophomore safety Jacob Springer, and Mike Martin took it 33-yards for a touchdown. On their next possession, the Mids defense put the Irish in a third and ten from their own 48. Navy rushed but Book danced around, dodging tackles before running toward the Navy sideline and floating a perfect 27-yard pass to Jafar Armstrong for a first down.

“As a quarterback, to see Jafar sprinting down the field, there’s nothing better,” said Book about the play. “Happy he was working that hard. It was a big play in the game for us.”

Williams had 142-yards on the ground and three touchdowns against the midshipmen who couldn’t seem to contain the senior back at all. At one point, Williams longest run of the night was equal to the total number of yards for Navy’s leading rusher. All three of his scores came in the first half to put the Irish up big.

Notre Dame has enjoyed all-American level production from their leading wide receiver Miles Boykin for the last three games and this week was no exception. His two touchdowns came late in the game, but both of them had a huge impact on the game, including the 22-yard score that finally sealed Navy’s fate during their comeback effort.

Navy will look to bounce back this Saturday in Cincinnati at 12:30.

-Photo Credit: Kevin D. Chaney Sr.

