Nominations being accepted for “Teacher of the Year”

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Teacher of the Year for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the county’s Independent Schools.

Nominees and winners will be recognized at the 33rd annual Excellence in Education awards this spring. Last year, 48 top educators and 12 businesses and organizations were honored at this event. AACPS’ 2018 Teacher of the Year, Heather Carnaghan of Monarch Global Academy, is now a finalist for the Maryland State Teacher of the Year. AACPS has had finalists for the state honor for the past four consecutive years and is home to the reigning Maryland State Teacher of the Year, Josh Carroll of South River High School.

In addition to outstanding teachers, the Excellence in Education Awards honor local businesses that have forged critical partnerships that directly benefit AACPS’ approximately 83,000 students.

Do you know an #AACPSAwesome teacher who should be recognized? Colleagues, parents, or other community members who would like to nominate an educator from their school should speak with the school’s principal. Nomination forms are available at www.aacps.org/toy. Nominations are due by 3 p.m. on Monday, November 5, 2018.

Nominations for the business partnership award will be accepted beginning in mid-November.

Source : AACPS

