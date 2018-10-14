New Monopoly Band up next in the Maryland Concert Series

The Maryland Concert Series will present the New Monopoly Band on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:30pm at North County High School Auditorium 10 E. First Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD.

The group was originally called “Peppermint Twist” and had a hit album that was #22 on the Billboard Top 100. They were also the cover band for many top name artists in the 60’s.

The group all live in Anne Arundel County, so it calls this county home.

Doug Lewis, one of the original members, is still heading the group who have evolved and changed their name to “New Monopoly Band. Their diverse range of music covers everything from the 30’s to current pop hits and includes doo-wop, disco, Motown, new wave and classic rock.

Tickets are available on at: mdconcertseries.org; or at the door.

Prices for adults – $25; young people under 18 years – $10.

For more information, contact Kathi Hiett, on 410-768-1854 or Wayne Wright on 443-962-4012.

