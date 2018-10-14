Navy Falls to Temple

The Navy Midshipmen fell to the Temple Owls 24-17 in Annapolis yesterday.

Owls QB Anthony Russo Threw for 300-yards, including a 62-yard touchdown pass to Ventell Bryant in the 4th quarter to seal up Temples fourth victory in five games.

Ventell Bryant led the game with 8 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown. Bryant, who had eight receptions for 147 yards, has caught a pass in 42 straight games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the FBS.

“Tough loss. We made too many mistakes at the end. Give Temple credit. That is a really good football team, so give them credit,” said Navy Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo. “It was a hard-fought game to the end. I feel for our kids. Our kids battled, but it wasn’t good enough.”

Garret Lewis got his second career start this week over the struggling Malcolm Perry. Lewis completed 3 of 11 pass attempts for 14 yards. He also ran for 56 yards with a 1-yard touchdown that gave the Midshipmen a 10-7 lead at the half.

The offense struggled in the first half, but the Mids somehow managed to go into the half with a 17-7 lead, despite the fact that Navy fumbled on their first two plays of the game.

Navy almost took the lead in the third quarter when Malcolm Perry broke a 30-yard TD run, but Ford Higgins was called for a controversial illegal block in the back.

”I thought it killed us,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said about the penalty. ”I know I’m going to get reprimanded. I don’t care. I’ll take the fine. It was a horrible call. Just a flat-out horrible call. It was one of the worst I’ve seen in my 29 years of coaching. The guy did not push him. It cost us the game. I thought the call changed the game”

Navy has a tough stretch ahead of them. They host Houston this Saturday and travel to San Diego where they “host” the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

