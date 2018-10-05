You can try as hard as you want, but there is no chance I’ll ever be convinced that last year’s last-second win again Air Force isn’t the greatest game I’ve ever seen. In case you don’t remember, Navy defeated Air Force 48-45 after former QB Zach Abey hit Tyler Carmona for a 16-yard TD with 15-seconds left in the game.

Unfortunately for the Midshipmen, life has not been good to them on the road against Air Force. Navy has won just seven of 24 meetings against Air Force in Colorado Springs. Navy’s last victory at Air Force came in 2012 when then-freshman Keenan Reynolds came off the bench to lead Navy to a 28-21 overtime victory over the Falcons. The Mids won the game when guard Jake Zuzek recovered a fumble in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

The Falcons host the Midshipmen in some disarray. They are currently 1-3 and the proud owners of a 3-game losing streak after opening the season with a 38-0 win over Stony Brook. The Falcons have played three different quarterbacks this season. Isaiah Sanders started the first three games before missing last week with an injury. Arion Worthman came off the bench in two of the first three games before getting the start last week against Nevada, while DJ Hammond has come off the bench in three games and most notably nearly led Air Force to the comeback win against Nevada.

Sanders has completed 17 of his 30 pass attempts (.567) for 294 yards with one touchdown and one interception and has rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries. Worthman, who was spectacular in last year’s Navy-Air Force game, has completed six of his 16 pass attempts (.375) for 77 yards and has rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. Hammond has completed six of his 15 pass attempts (.400) for 71 yards with one touchdown and has rushed for 36 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Navy is coming into the matchup in a precarious situation themselves. They are currently 2-2 with a huge comeback victory against Memphis in September but lost by one-point to SMU in overtime when they converted a 2-point conversion. The Mid’s have been up-and-down this season as the offense has struggled at times to get rolling early. That could be an issue this week as the Falcons have outscored opponents 44-15 in the 4th quarter this season.

Navy-Air Force squares off on Saturday afternoon at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs. The game will be televised nationally by CBS Sports Network with kickoff set for 3:30 pm (ET), 1:30 pm (MT).

Related

Category: NEWS, Post To FB, Sports