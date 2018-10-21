National Prescription Drug Take Back Day scheduled for October 27th

On Saturday, October 27, 2018, The Anne Arundel County Police Department will again participate in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative. This initiative, supervised by DEA, will coordinate a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets. This 16th national “take-back day” will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. This one-day effort will bring national focus to the issue of pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse. The program provides an opportunity for law enforcement, prevention, treatment, and the business community to collaborate and establish a safe collection site for all Americans, regardless of where they reside.

In addition to participating in the National Prescription Pill Take Back Initiative, the Police Department will also use this opportunity to showcase its permanently installed drop boxes in each district station and police headquarters. These boxes have been installed for the purpose of assisting the public in disposing of unused or unwanted medications year round. They will also allow citizens to dispose of these medications at their convenience in a safe and secure environment. The same collection protocols established for the pill take back initiative will be in effect for the drop boxes.

Collection Day Protocols

On Saturday, October 27, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Police Department will have a police representative at each of the county’s four districts and police headquarters which will serve as collection sites.

Police Headquarters

8495 Veterans Highway

Millersville, Md. 21108

Northern District Eastern District

939 Hammonds Lane 204 Pasadena Road

Baltimore, Md. 21225 Pasadena, Md. 21122

(410) 222-6135 (410) 222-6145

Western District Southern District

8273 Telegraph Road 35 Stepneys Lane

Odenton, Md. 21113 Edgewater, Md. 21037

(410) 222-6155 (410) 222-1961

Controlled, non-controlled, and over the counter substances may be collected

This program is anonymous and no requests for identification will be made.

Participants may dispose of medication in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. If an original container is submitted, the individual should be encouraged to remove any identifying information from the prescription label.

All solid dosage pharmaceutical product and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The depositor should ensure that the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. (However there are separate syringe drop boxes located at the above locations.)

be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. (However there are separate syringe drop boxes located at the above locations.) Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers. If an individual attempts to surrender an illicit controlled substance, law enforcement personnel should handle such material as abandoned property in accordance with department policy.

All participants must retain possession of their own medication during the surrender process.

For additional information regarding the National Take-Back Initiative and drug disposal information, please visit the DEA website. (www.dea.gov)

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB