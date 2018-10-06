Name the next Grotto Pizza taste

Gearing up for National Pizza Month in October, Grotto Pizza invites guests to create the next taste on the menu.

Entries in the “Create Your Own Pizza Competition” will be accepted at www.grottopizza.com/pizza-creation-contest through midnight, Oct. 21. Finalists will be selected by Oct. 25 and invited to live judging at a lunch event at Grotto Pizza-Columbia, Monday, Oct. 29. The winner will receive a $100 Grotto Pizza card and recognition if his/her pizza goes on the menu.

“We value our guests’ input and are excited to see what ideas they have for new and delicious pizzas for us to serve,” said Vinnie DiNatale, director of marketing for Grotto Pizza, Inc. “We timed the contest to coincide with National Pizza Month, when we will introduce new flavors and give guests opportunities to win prizes and earn rewards.”

Throughout October, Grotto Pizza will offer the following specialty pizzas:

Mama Grotto: Grotto Pizza’s family style recipe-layered with a hearty tomato sauce; topped with cheese and freshly chopped basil for $14.99.

Milano: Roasted Roma tomatoes flavored with olive oil, savory herbs and spices; topped with a unique Grotto Pizza blend of cheeses. Reg $14.99; Lg $17.99.

Cheesesteak: A white pizza with marinated thinly sliced ribeye steak, chopped Philly style, and caramelized onions. Reg $17.99; Lg $20.99.

Chicken Pesto: Pulled chicken breast marinated in pesto sauce with caramelized onions and tomatoes; topped with pesto sauce and pecorino Romano cheese. Reg $17.99; Lg $20.99.

Bianco Florentine: Marinated spinach and chopped Roma tomato baked with Grotto Pizza’s signature blend of basil ricotta cheese and the restaurant’s traditional pizza cheese. Reg $16.99; Lg $19.99.

Guests also can enter to win prizes, including a Free Pizza for a year, by sharing their favorite Grotto Pizza memory – from the 1960s through today – at www.grottopizza.com/Grotto-memories. And they can win prizes by sharing their National Pizza Month experience at Grotto Pizza on Facebook and Twitter posting and tagging #GrottoNPM.

All online orders placed in October with the code “NPM20” at checkout will receive a 20 percent discount. Swirl Rewards Club members can earn more by visiting more. Prizes include the following free items: appetizer, jr. cheese pizza, large cheese pizza and large specialty pizza.

