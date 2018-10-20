More public comment sought on City Dock development

Annapolis residents are encouraged to publicly comment during an Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel (ULI TAP) analysis of redevelopment opportunities and preservation pressures facing the historic Annapolis City Dock. This ULI TAP, a gathering of national experts in the fields of architecture, economic development, urban development, transportation, and preservation, will host a one-hour community input session next Tuesday, October 23, at 5:30 pm at the Annapolis City Hall Council Chambers. Residents, along with representatives from business, government, development, design and environmental sectors, are welcome to attend this listening session. Reservations are not required.

The ULI TAP is a collaboration between Historic Annapolis and the City of Annapolis to reach consensus on the context sensitive redevelopment of historic City Dock. The City of Annapolis is fully committed to working with Historic Annapolis to reverse the landmark district’s endangered status as designated by both the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Preservation Maryland in 2018. Local preservationists and downtown property owners are continuing to work with the City Administration on ways to protect and promote City Dock as a culturally-rich, economic asset that has and will continue to draw residents and visitors to the state’s capital.

“The future of the Annapolis City Dock belongs to all of us whether you live 100 feet or 100 miles away. This is the heart of our city – Maryland’s state capital – one of the region’s top tourist destinations. We want City Dock to be a community gathering place – a magnet for all people – locals, families and tourists alike. For more than three centuries, the dock has been the epicenter of our state’s history – from its role in the slave trade to the development of a watermen-based economy. It is the seat of our local and state government and home of the world’s largest in-water boat show and community events. Throughout all of these years, it’s always been home to the most spectacular vista of our waterfront. Nearly everyone agrees, it should not be a parking lot. We have a tremendous opportunity here – especially with this generously provided expert guidance – to create a City Dock that reflects and respects all of this history,” said Mayor Buckley.

“Historic Annapolis is pleased to work with the City by providing Annapolis with this ULI TAP as a resource – a resource to help us arrive at a plan that is right for our city. We invite residents, business and property owners to participate in the public engagement session,” said Robert Clark, President and CEO of Historic Annapolis.

The ULI panel wants to hear the community’s thoughts on resident and business needs, parking alternatives, flooding adaptation, and how City Dock’s redevelopment can meet the needs of property owners, area residents and tourists while protecting downtown’s historic value. The panel will present its findings at a final Public Presentation on October 24 at 6:00 pm. The public is also invited to attend that gathering at City Hall.

If you are unable to attend the Community Input Session on October 23, please send your comments to [email protected] so they can be shared with the panel.

Support for the ULI panel is provided by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Preservation Maryland and the Maryland Historical Trust, and Historic Annapolis donors.

