Midnight Madness dates announced for Annapolis

Midnight Madness is a fun shopping event in Historic Downtown Annapolis, Maryland. This local holiday shopping tradition encompasses the charm and character of our most beloved memories of Norman Rockwell and Charles Dickens. The streets and storefronts will be adorned with holiday decorations, trees, garland, snowflakes, bows and lights along with performers in the streets and in-store refreshments and entertainment it will be a night to remember. The festivities and shopping take place along West Street, State Circle, Maryland Ave, Main Street, Market Space, Randall Street and Dock Street. Residents and visitors are invited to stroll throughout downtown Annapolis from 6PM until Midnight on December 6, 13 and 20 (6PM until 11PM on December 20). For those that wish the comfort of a shuttle service, hop aboard the free Circulator bus for a ride around town along with pick up and drop off from the downtown parking garages.

“Downtown Annapolis is a great place to stroll and shop during the holidays at the many boutiques, galleries and stores throughout the town” says Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “Midnight Madness nights are fun evenings to shop with friends, listen to the musicians lined up along the sidewalks, get a drink in your favorite pub, check out the alpacas near the top of Main Street and take your picture under the Holiday Light Canopy on West Street, in Snow Flake Alley on Main Street or in front of the Christmas tree by the Market House.” Annapolis never disappoints during the holidays! Ranked as one of America’s top 25 best towns for the holidays by Travel + Leisure, Annapolis is the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit.

Garage parking during Midnight Madness events is easy this year with free parking starting at 6pm at the Calvert Street Parking Garage located at 19 St Johns Street, $2 all evening parking begins at 4pm at Whitmore Parking Garage at 25 Clay Street and $5 all evening parking begins at 8pm at Gotts Court Parking Garage on Calvert Street. Select merchants and restaurants also participate in Park and Shop which offers up to 2 hours free parking in city-owned parking garages with purchase. These parking specials give you an opportunity to arrive early for dinner and happy hour or to get a head start on shopping. The free Circulator Shuttle is also a great way to get your packages back to City owned parking garages or to take a free ride to West Street to check out the galleries and shops in the Annapolis Arts District.

Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis returns as the lead sponsor of the Annapolis Holidays for the eight consecutive year. “We are so pleased to support Midnight Madness with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. It’s all about supporting our community and local businesses,” said Paul LaRochelle of Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis. Downtown Annapolis Partnership Chairman of the Board Matt Schatzle added, “It takes a partnership to bring everyone the magical holiday season that downtown Annapolis is known for. We are grateful for the support of Lexus of Annapolis, the City of Annapolis, Homestead Gardens, Annapolis Jaycees, Annapolis Arts District, a wide range of performers, downtown businesses and all the others that all contribute to making Annapolis even better.”

For updates on these events, visit Downtown Annapolis Partnership on Facebook, Twitter or www.downtownannapolispartnership.org.

