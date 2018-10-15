Masqueraders to perform “Endgame” November 9-10, 16-17

Midshipmen from the Naval Academy’s theatre group, The Masqueraders, will perform Samuel Becket’s “Endgame” Nov. 9 – 10 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 16 -17 at 8 p.m. in Mahan Hall at the Naval Academy.

Performances are open to the public. Tickets will go on sale October 14 for $17 per person and can be purchased by calling 410-293-TIXS (8497), or online at navyperforms.showare.com/.

Featuring a world in environmental collapse, this production of Endgame demonstrates the synergy between discarding the earth and discarding humanity. Many critics consider Endgame to be Beckett’s greatest play, a masterpiece of existential philosophy expressed through unforgettable characters, humor, and poetry.

The Masqueraders was officially founded in 1907, and is the oldest extracurricular activity at the Naval Academy. Each fall the Masqueraders produce one main-stage show, which is selected to support the curriculum of the Academy’s English department. The group also performs a series of student-directed, one-act plays every spring.

Past fall performances have included “Translations,” “The Importance of Being Earnest,” “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and “Macbeth.” They also performed “Green Grown the Lilacs” at the Smithsonian’s Museum of the American Indian in November 2010. Their most recent plays have received 5-Star ratings from professional theatre reviewers across the DC and Baltimore regions.

The Naval Academy recommends that visitors attending the performances walk through Gate 3 (Maryland Ave.). Visitors may also walk through Gate 1 (King George St.). All visitors 18 years-of-age and older are required to show valid, government-issued picture ID. Drivers without Department of Defense I.D. are not permitted on the Naval Academy grounds. Handicapped visitors with proper decals are permitted through Gate 1 after a vehicle inspection. All bags are subject to search.

For more information about the Masqueraders, visit www.usna.edu/Masqueraders/. For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu or their Facebook page.

