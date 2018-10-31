Maryland’s Main Streets program celebrates 20 years, adds 2 more Cities

The State of Maryland celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Main Street Maryland program by announcing two new designated communities: the Town of New Market and the City of Laurel, at an event held in downtown Laurel. Created in 1998 and managed by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the Main Street Maryland program builds partnerships with local governments, nonprofits, and businesses to strengthen the economic development potential in Maryland’s historic downtown districts and neighborhoods.

“Main Street Maryland communities represent the very best of what our state has to offer,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “I encourage our citizens and visitors alike to celebrate and enjoy our great state by planning a trip to one of these vibrant Main Streets and enjoying the unique shops, activities, and restaurants available in each community.”

As the state coordinating program of the National Main Street Center, Main Street Maryland is part of a national network of 42 state programs across the country and is authorized to bestow official, nationally-recognized, Main Street designations for communities in Maryland. The City of Laurel is the first designated Maryland Main Street in Prince George’s County. The Town of New Market is the fifth Main Street community to be designated in Frederick County, making it the county with the most designated Main Streets. With these two designations, Main Street Maryland has now designated 30 communities statewide, supporting the locally-owned shops and restaurants, exciting events and festivals, and a variety of activities that provide an authentic Maryland experience for residents and visitors.

“We are pleased to announce New Market and Laurel as our newest, designated Main Street Maryland communities and help them celebrate this special mark of distinction,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “The Main Street Maryland designation is effectively a seal of approval, recognizing that participating local governments and stakeholders are part of a statewide effort to improve the local economy, celebrate community character, preserve local history, and generate impressive economic returns.”

To date, neighborhood revitalization and redevelopment activities in designated Main Street Maryland communities have supported approximately 2,800 new and expanding businesses; created more than 10,000 jobs; leveraged nearly $305 million in private investment for nearly 3,900 projects, as well as nearly $210 million in public investment for more than 1,200 projects, and; sponsored almost 700,000 hours of volunteer work with a wage value of more than $19 million.

For more information about Main Street Maryland and the state’s 30 designated Main Streets, visit: www.mainstreetmaryland.org

