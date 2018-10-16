Maryland ranks #2 in emerging technology and innovation

The Hogan administration announced that Maryland is ranked second among all fifty states in emerging technologies and innovation by the Center for Digital Government. Additionally, Maryland’s overall grade in the Digital States Survey has improved from a B in 2016 to a B+ in 2018, reflecting an upward trend in many survey categories including streamlined operations, cost savings, and user experience.

“Our administration is committed to making state government services more accessible and efficient for Marylanders while saving millions of taxpayer dollars, and improving online services is an integral part of that effort,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This marked progress in our state’s overall grade demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation and investment in our digital resources and assets.”

This ranking confirms Maryland’s role as a leader in emerging technologies and innovation and highlights the state’s efforts to incorporate best technology practices, serving as a model across the nation. Recent achievements have included bridging the digital divide for citizens and businesses in rural regions of the state by delivering access to affordable internet service. This was achieved using innovative wired and wireless technologies and practices never before tried in the state, resulting in a 2018 public private partnership with Microsoft and Declaration Networks Group to bring access to approximately 30,000 Marylanders in underserved populations.

Maryland also received an overall grade of B+ in the Digital States Survey, up from B in 2016. Cited as a contributing factor in this year’s grade was the implementation of the Maryland OneStop Statewide Licensing Portal, which includes a modern, intuitive search engine and browsing options to quickly and accurately assess a customer’s needs and connect them with the right resources in the shortest amount of time. This portal, along with the consolidation of state agency data centers, save the state millions of dollars in maintenance of outdated systems.

“I congratulate our team and state partners for this achievement and successfully delivering innovative services, platforms, and solutions that benefit all Marylanders,” said Maryland Secretary of Information Technology Michael Leahy. “We will continue working to ensure that Maryland is an innovation leader in the addressing challenges facing government.”

The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and best practices in state and local government. Through its diverse and dynamic programs and services, the Center provides public and private sector leaders with decision support, knowledge, and opportunities to help them effectively incorporate new technologies in the 21st century.

The Digital States Survey is one of the most powerful market surveys and benchmarking tools for state, city and county government leaders. The survey assesses how the nation’s jurisdictions are applying technologies to better serve their constituents.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB