Maryland Hall cuts ribbon on new production wing, announces Act III

Approximately 200 investors in the future of Maryland Hall gathered on stage this afternoon to celebrate the opening of Maryland Hall’s new Production Wing with a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception. The event also marked the dedication of the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film and New Media in the Bowen Theatre.\

This event marks the completion of Act II of the Campaign for Maryland Hall, a five-year $18 million-plus capital campaign to modernize and expand the region’s premier arts center. Act I, completed in 2015, transformed the school auditorium into a professional theatre.

Act II saw the construction of the new Production Wing, which is focused on behind-the-scenes spaces that support on-stage performances including a new, vitally-needed, loading dock and freight elevator. New storage space frees up the stage, and the spacious elevator allows technical crews to move freight, grand pianos, and sets to and from the stage more efficiently, saving time and money while ensuring safety.

Act II also included renovating the old gym to the new home of the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film and New Media in the multi-use Bowen Theatre, renovated dressing rooms, a new air handling system with modern duct work for cooling and heating, and conversion from oil to gas heating. Act II also provided improved ADA-accessibility with new electronic doors and ramps in the historic and new buildings. The Bowen Theatre is named to honor Linnell Bowen, president and CEO of Maryland Hall from 1996 to June 2017.

The Campaign for Maryland Hall continues with Act III, which includes a new North companion wing with a public entrance, new multi-use public spaces, technological upgrades and additions and further main stage improvements.

“Today we celebrate being able to offer more Art for All for our region,” said Margaret Davis, president and CEO of Maryland Hall, “With generous private and public support, we can now reach more people with more performances of a wider variety than ever before. Our community’s residents and visitors of all backgrounds will benefit. We are a stronger arts community with the completion of Act II and the launch of Act III.”

Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan, Speaker of the House Michael Busch, County Executive Steve Schuh, Mayor Gavin Buckley and School Superintendent George Arlotto were in attendance at Tuesday’s event to make remarks.

