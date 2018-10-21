Lyft teams up with breweries and wineries for Ride Smart Maryland initiative
Lyft, the fastest-growing on-demand transportation service in the U.S., announces the launch of its Ride Smart Maryland initiative—a program to increase responsible ride alternatives and overall rideshare usage to-and-from area wine, beer and spirits tasting venues and consumer events. In partnership with 53 breweries, wineries and distilleries across the state, the program will provide discounted rides, collaboration with venues to enhance the passenger experience and a hassle-free option to encourage patrons to leave their cars at home.
To form and launch the initiative, Lyft has partnered with the Maryland Wineries Association, Brewers Association of Maryland and Maryland Distillers Guild to promote the Maryland craft alcohol industry and reduce overall instances of impaired driving. Participating venues will each have a designated Lyft pick up and drop off location and staff will be equipped with free ride coupons to help visitors get home safely.
Kicking off the partnership, Lyft is offering a free ride (up to $10) to or from any of the participating venues, Friday, October 12, through Sunday, October 14, to the first 3,000 people who enter promo code RIDESMARTMD2 in their Lyft app.
“We are excited to be partnering with the craft beer, spirits and wine industries to help people enjoy the amazing breweries, wineries and distilleries Maryland has to offer without having to worry about your ride home,” said Mike Heslin, Lyft’s Baltimore Market Manager. “Now you can relax and enjoy your favorite drinks, then let Lyft get you to wherever you are going safely.”
The partnership comes as both Lyft and Maryland’s craft alcohol industry are growing in popularity across the state, and will collaborate on a shared vision of responsible consumption.
“As an industry, we want to inspire and grow the appreciation of wine, beer and spirits that are made right here in Maryland, and we do that through connecting directly with residents and visitors,” said Kevin Atticks, founder of Grow & Fortify, which represents the Maryland Wineries Association, Brewers Association of Maryland and Maryland Distillers Guild. “This partnership with Lyft is exciting because it helps us in our mission to promote responsible consumption and celebrate a thriving industry.”
The statewide partnership is part of Lyft’s Ride Smart initiatives across the U.S that provide free and discounted rides to help combat drinking and driving. To date, Lyft has helped hundreds of thousands of individuals nationwide by leveraging partnerships with local bars; brewer, winery, and distillery associations; government entities; nonprofits, and more—all to increase the safety of our roads.
Participating members include:
- 7 Locks Brewing, Montgomery
- Alecraft Brewery, Baltimore
- B.C. Brewery, Baltimore
- Baltimore Whiskey Company, Baltimore
- Basignani Winery, Baltimore
- Black Ankle Vineyards, Frederick
- Black Flag Brewing Company, Howard
- Blackwater Distilling, Queen Anne’s
- BlueDyer Distilling, Charles
- Boordy Vineyards, Baltimore
- Calvert Brewing Company, Prince George’s
- Catoctin Breeze Vineyard, Frederick
- Cluster and Wine, Calvert
- Crooked Crab Brewing, Anne Arundel
- Crow Vineyard & Winery, Kent
- Diamondback Brewing Company, Baltimore
- Falling Branch Brewery, Harford
- Fiore Winery & Distillery, Harford
- Flying Dog Brewery, Frederick
- Full Tilt Brewing, Baltimore
- Guinness Brewery, Baltimore
- Heavy Seas Beer, Baltimore
- Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard, Frederick
- Hysteria Brewing, Howard
- Independent Brewing Company, Harford
- Jailbreak Brewing Company, Prince George
- Linganore Winecellars, Frederick
- Loew Vineyard, Frederick
- Lyon Distilling Company, Talbot
- Midnight Run Brewing, Frederick
- MISCellaneous Distiller, Frederick
- Mobtown Brewing Company, Baltimore
- Mully’s Brewery, Calvert
- Old Line Spirits, Baltimore
- Olney Winery, Montgomery
- Orchid Cellar Meadery and Winery, Howard
- Patapsco Distilling Company, Carroll
- Peabody Heights Brewery, Baltimore
- Red Heifer Winery, Washington
- Rocklands Farm Winery, Montgomery
- Rockwell Brewery, Frederick
- Romano Vineyard & Winery, Prince George
- Royal Rabbit Vineyard, Baltimore
- Running Hare Vineyard, Calvert
- Sagamore Spirit, Baltimore
- Smoketown Brewing Station, Frederick
- Spirits of Patriots, Somerset
- Springfield Manor, Frederick
- The Vineyard at Dodon, Anne Arundel
- True Respite Brewing Company, Montgomery
- UNION Craft Brewing, Baltimore
- Waredaca Brewing, Montgomery
- Willow Oaks Craft Cider and Wine, Frederick
