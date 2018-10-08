LWV’s Voter’s Guide Now Available

Information on candidates for every office in Maryland is now available at www.vote411.org. The League of Women Voters (LWV) asked candidates to respond to questions relating to the duties of the office they are seeking and to provide links to their websites and social media pages. More than 885 candidates out of 1,164 (75%) have responded to the League’s questions so far. The Vote411.org website also provides information on questions that will appear on the November ballot, including two proposed amendments to the Maryland Constitution.

In Vote411.org voters have a host of tools at their fingertips. The site allows users to customize their information by typing in their addresses to see the candidates who will appear on the ballot in their precinct. Voters can also find LWV-sponsored candidate forums throughout Maryland, and are able to access the Maryland State Board of Elections website to request an absentee ballot or update their voter registration information, either to change party affiliation or provide a new address.

Many local LWVs are publishing Voter’s Guides for their counties, which are available in libraries and other locations. Printable pdf files of each Voter’s Guide will be available on the website for the League of Women Voters of Maryland at www.lwvmd.org/2018_voters_guides as well as local LWV websites.

LWVMD Co-President Elaine Apter said “The League is committed to encouraging informed participation in our democracy and we are very pleased to be able to provide this service to all of Maryland, including counties where we do not have a local LWV.” LWVMD Vice President Ralph Watkins said “We are grateful to the LWV volunteers who sent thousands of emails and made hundreds of phone calls to ensure the most complete coverage of the candidates.”

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB