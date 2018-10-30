Lori Gough named top agent for Champion Realty

Lough Gough, a top-producing real estate agent for 22 years, has been named Champion Realty’s number one agent in sales volume. Gough joined Champion in 2012 and is an associate broker based in the Annapolis office.

“I take my business and my craft very seriously,” Gough said. “To be number one you have to work hard, study hard, be prepared and be available to your clients. I know the business inside and out. I care deeply about my clients and the results we achieve together.”

Gough’s success over the years ranks her among the top one percent of realtors nationwide. Her areas of expertise include waterfront and luxury homes, helping first-time homebuyers and handling short sales and foreclosures. In 2007 Gough received the prestigious Legend Award from a national franchise for five straight years of exceptional achievement in sales, education and customer satisfaction.

“Lori is an asset to Champion and to her clients because of her attention to detail, borne from many successful years of experience listing and selling homes in this area,” said Michael Hamby, co-manager of Champion’s Annapolis office. “Her experience is evident in the numerous referrals and return clients she receives. Her strong drive to succeed and be the best she can be has made Lori the excellent agent that she is.”

“Lori exemplifies the adage, ‘If you really need something done right, give it to a busy person,’” said Jon Coile, president and CEO of Champion Realty. “Lori’s a mom, a Realtor, an athlete, a volunteer and the list goes on. Yet she’s never too busy to get things done right when it comes to selling real estate. We’ve got a lot of really great agents. For Lori to be number one in a fast-running crowd says a lot about her capabilities. We are pleased to recognize Lori as the Champion agent with the most sales volume for the past year. She worked very hard for her buyers and sellers to earn that honor, and we are all proud of her.”

