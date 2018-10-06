Local non-profit adapts bicycles for Maryland children with disabilities at Lifeline100

The fifth annual Lifeline Bike Event will be held on October 7th at KinderFarm Park in Anne Arundel County. The event, hosted by Anne Arundel County Police, Anne Arundel County Recreation and Parks, and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) provides a wonderful experience for cyclists of all ages and abilities. The event offers 100, 65, 30 and 15 mile route options as well as a free Children’s Bike Rodeo, Family Fun Ride, and Community Health Fair. The 15 and 30 mile routes are perfect for families and recreational riders. These routes are entirely on flat, paved trails using the B&A and BWI Loop. The 100 and 65 mile routes wind throughout scenic Anne Arundel County including views of downtown Annapolis, the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, southern Anne Arundel County, BWI/Marshall airport, and more. The event received the Innovative Program Award from the Maryland Recreation and Parks Association and in 2015 won the Maryland, My Maryland Special Event of the Year.

This year, the ride will benefit the following nonprofit organizations:

Anne Arundel Crisis Response System

Recreation Deeds for Special Needs

Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails

Friends of Kinder Farm Park

Rise for Autism iCan! Shine Bike Camp

Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”)

V-LINC, Inc.

For the first time this year, an adapted bike clinic will be hosted onsite at the Lifeline event. Three Anne Arundel County children with disabilities will receive adapted bicycles designed and built by the volunteer engineers at V-LINC during the event. Once the children receive their new bikes, they will have the opportunity to ride with other children in the Bike Rodeo. The children will receive their bikes starting at 12:00 noon and the Bike Rodeo provided by PedalPower Kids runs 12:30 – 2:30pm.

“There is no better way to celebrate and model inclusion, than to design and build a bicycle based on a child’s needs and then immediately offer the opportunity for that child to participate in a community activity with their peers,” said V-LINC Executive Director, Carrie McGraw. “We are extremely proud of our partnership with the Anne Arundel County Lifeline100 and very grateful to Anne Arundel County Parks and Recreation along with sponsors, Constellation, the Baltimore Bicycling Club, and Prophasys, for providing the financial support to ensure this event is truly open to all.”

