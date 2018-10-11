Local author, TC Weber, releases second book

Local author T. C. (Ted) Weber announces the release of his new novel, The Wrath of Leviathan, the second book in the BetterWorld cyberpunk trilogy.

In the first book, Sleep State Interrupt, which was a Compton Crook Award finalist for best first science fiction novel, a giant media corporation has taken over the Internet, created an addictive virtual reality called BetterWorld, and controls nearly all information. Politicians do their bidding and a brainwashed humanity serves a privileged few. Waylee Freid, an unemployed Baltimore journalist with ever-worsening bipolar disorder, is the only hope for a brighter future. She and her friends bust a notorious teenage hacker out of jail and sneak into a closed presidential fundraiser at the Smithsonian castle, where they hope to record incriminating admissions that will wake up the world. Hunted by Homeland Security, Waylee and her friends must reach a sufficient audience by broadcasting their video during the Super Bowl. But to do so, they’ll have to break into one of the most secure facilities ever built.

In Wrath of Leviathan, Waylee faces life in prison. Exiled in São Paulo, her sister Kiyoko and their hacker friends continue the fight, seeking to end the conglomerate’s stranglehold on virtual reality, information, and politics. But MediaCorp and their government allies may quash the rebellion before it takes off. And unknown to Kiyoko and her friends, a team of ruthless mercenaries is after them, and is closing in fast.

Mr. Weber has pursued writing and music since childhood, and studied physics, filmmaking, and ecology at the University of Florida. By day, he works as a conservation scientist for a national non-profit and has had several papers published in a number of scientific journals. He is a resident of Annapolis, Maryland where he lives with his wife Karen.

The Wrath of Leviathan, published by See Sharp Press, is available at most online outlets. For more information, please visit savethereefs.wixsite.com/tcweber, or contact the author at [email protected].

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB