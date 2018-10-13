LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Temple University | October 13, 2018, 3:30pm

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy (2-3) and Temple (3-3) will meet for the 14th time in school history and for the third time as conference foes when they square off on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000) in a key conference game for both schools. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm and the presenting game day sponsor is Navy Mutual. The Mids are 45-11 (.804) at home under head coach Ken Niumatalolo, including a 18-2 (.900) record over the last four seasons (16-1 in regular-season games over the last four years.

Navy enters Saturday’s game in a three-way tie for second place in the West Division with SMU and Tulane at 1-1. Next week’s opponent, Houston, is in first place with a 1-0 mark. Temple is in a three-way tie for first place in the East Division with Cincinnati and UCF at 2-0. USF is 1/2 game back with a 1-0 mark.

A flyover will take place at the conclusion of the National Anthem at approximately 3:22 pm and will feature four Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Tomcatters” of VFA-31 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. Piloting the lead aircraft is the squadron commanding officer Cmdr. Kevin Chlan, USNA Class of 2000. The wing aircraft will be piloted by Cmdr. Damon Loveless, USNA Class of 2001, Lt. Cmdr. James McMillan, USNA Class of 2005 and Lt. Nick Danforth, USNA Class of 2011. They recently completed a successful deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve onboard the USS George H.W. Bush. There will be a parachute jumper from Team Fastrax that will be carrying an American flag at 3:24 pm.

One of the greatest Navy football teams in school history, the 1963 squad featuring Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach and team captain Tom Lynch, will be honored on the field between the first and second quarters of Saturday’s game against Temple.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the 1963 team that posted a 9-2 record and was ranked as high at No. 2 in the country. The Mids owned victories over West Virginia (51-7), William & Mary (28-0), Michigan (26-13), VMI (21-12), Pittsburgh (24-12), Notre Dame (35-14), Maryland (42-7), Duke (38-25) and Army (21-15). The Mids lost at SMU (32-28) and to No. 1 Texas in the Cotton Bowl (28-6).

GAME COVERAGE

CBS Sports Network will televise Saturday’s game nationally with John Sadak, Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch on the call.

Tim Murray will host the Navy Game Day Insider Show on WBAL Radio (1090 AM) starting at 2:00 pm.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air at 1:30 PM.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Tim Murray, Pete Medhurst, Tom O’Brien and Joe Miller will get underway at 2:30 pm on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 3:30 pm with Medhurst, O’Brien and Miller on the call on the Navy Radio Network.

Following the contest, Medhurst, O’Brien, Miller and Murray will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates. Photos of the action will be handled for us by Glenn Miller from Glenn A. Miller Photography.

