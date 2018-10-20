LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs University of Houston | October 20, 2018, 3:30pm

NOTE: This is a live blog and will updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates.

Navy (2-4) and Houston (5-1) will meet for the fifth time in school history and for the third time as conference foes when they square off on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000). Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm and the presenting game day sponsor is USAA and supported by GDIT. The Mids are 45-12 (.789) at home under head coach Ken Niumatalolo, including posting an 18-3 (.857) record over the last four seasons (16-2 in regular-season games over the last four years).

Houston leads the all-time series, 3-1, including a 24-14 victory last year in Houston. In 2016, Navy stunned the sixth-ranked Cougars, 46-40, in Annapolis. That win helped propel the Mids to the American Athletic Conference West Division Championship. Houston and Navy tied for the West division title in 2015, but Houston represented the West in the AAC title game thanks to a 52-31 victory over the Mids. Since Navy joined the AAC in 2015, Houston (19-7) and Navy (19-8) have the third and fourth-best records in the league, respectively.

Houston enters Saturday’s game in first place in the AAC West Division with a 2-0 record, while the Mids are 1 1/2 games back of Houston and in fourth place at 1-2. SMU (1-1) and Tulane (1-1) are tied for second. Navy plays at Tulane on Nov. 24, while the Mids lost to SMU in Dallas on Sept. 22.

The Brigade of Midshipmen will march-on at 3:11 pm. A flyover will take place at the conclusion of the National Anthem at approximately 3:22 pm and will feature four Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105 based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia Beach, Va. Piloting the lead aircraft will be the Executive Officer of VFA-105, Cmdr. Brian Lauber, USNA Class of 2000. The wing aircraft will be piloted by, Lt. Cmdr. John Keith, USNA Class of 2006, Lt. Cmdr. Taylor Brashear, USNA Class of 2008 and Lt. Patrick Tucker, USNA Class of 2012. The Gunslingers are attached to Carrier Air Wing THREE and deploy onboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, CVN-69.

GAME COVERAGE

CBS Sports Network will televise Saturday’s game nationally with John Sadak, Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch on the call.

Tim Murray will host the Navy Game Day Insider Show on WBAL Radio (1090 AM) starting at 2:00 pm.

The Navy Football Tailgate Show on WNAV 1430 AM / 99.9 FM will air at 1:30 PM.

The Navy Football Pregame Show with Tim Murray, Pete Medhurst, Tom O’Brien and Joe Miller will get underway at 2:30 pm on the Navy Radio Network, followed by game action beginning at 3:30 pm with Medhurst, O’Brien and Miller on the call on the Navy Radio Network.

Following the contest, Medhurst, O’Brien, Miller and Murray will recap the day’s events in a 30-minute postgame show.

Eye On Annapolis will also be covering the game on Twitter and will have pre-game, end-of-quarter, halftime and end of game recorded updates. Photos of the action will be handled for us by Glenn Miller from Glenn A. Miller Photography.

