Lineage to Ludwig on November 4th

Jennifer Nicole Campbell, award-winning pianist and composer, takes her audience on a journey to explore her musical lineage back to Ludwig van Beethoven in a solo performance Sunday, November 4, 3:00 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA), 333 Dubois Road. Campbell’s program includes Beethoven’s Piano Sonata Op.22, a rarely performed Barcarolle by Theodore Leschetizky, and two world premieres of her original compositions, among other selections. A passionate music educator, Campbell adds vivid descriptions of the music, including poetry and personal letters of the composers, to provide insights into the meaning of their works. The concert is part of the UUCA Arts in the Woods music series. Tickets are $15 at the door; free for 16 and under. Visit www.uuannapolis.org or call 410-266-8044 for more information.

Campbell has performed at concert halls in New York, Philadelphia, and Denmark; and her compositions for solo piano have been performed in Vienna, Zurich, and the Ukraine, as well as in the U.S. She serves as composer in residence for the Academy of International Ballet and as adjunct faculty at Cecil College and the Music School of Delaware, while maintaining a private piano studio outside Philadelphia and an active performance schedule. Her diverse awards include two first prizes in the Rosalyn Tureck International Bach Competition (2010), first prize in the 1000 Islands International Chopin Competition, and both the Presser Scholar Award and Alumni Award from Peabody Conservatory. A graduate of Peabody Conservatory where she studied with Brian Ganz, who serves as artistic director for the UUCA concert series, Campbell has also worked with Leon Fleisher, Seymour Lipkin, Richard Goode, and Matti Raekallio, among others.

The November 4 performance at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis is part of the monthly Arts in the Woods series, which presents a wide range of musical genre. The final performance for the 2018 series will be jazz vocalist Sara Jones on Sunday, December 2. The 2019 series kicks off on Sunday, January 6, with an all-Chopin concert by classical pianist Brian Ganz. For information, visit www.uuannapolis.org or call 410-266-8044

