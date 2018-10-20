“Herrmann
Bob O'Shea For Delegate
LEGACY BUSINESS SERIES: Carrol’s Creek Cafe, celebrating 35 years

Welcome to our Legacy Business Series where we look at legacy businesses in Anne Arundel County to see what makes them tick, the secret sauce behind their success, where they came from, where they are, and where they’re going!

Today, we speak with Jeff Jacobs, the 2nd generation owner of Carroll’s Creek Cafe which is celebrating their 35th Anniversary in October 2018.

LINK: Carroll’s Creek Cafe

