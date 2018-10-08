Lala Hathaway to perform at Maryland Hall

Multiple Grammy award winner and daughter of the great Donny Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway will be performing at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Friday, November 30, 2018 in support of her latest release, Honestly. Tickets on sale now!

Honestly, a fitting title is both low-key and legendary, the gentle power of Hathaway’s irrepressible and boundary-defying voice has gone unmissed by those with their ear to the ground.

As a recipient of 5 Grammy Awards since 2014 alone, including a win as Artist and Producer for 2017’s Best R&B Album, Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah’s track record speaks for itself.

Her collaboration list includes Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar, her Grammy wins have set new records, and her performance history has seen invitations to the stage from icons including Prince, Mary J Blige, Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock and Anita Baker.

