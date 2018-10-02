Knights of Columbus Halloween Bingo returns

In anticipation of Halloween, Knights of Columbus Council #11552—St. Andrew By the Bay will hold a family-oriented “BOO2 Bingo” event, the return of a successful fundraiser held last year, on Saturday, October 13 from 6:00-10:30 at St. Andrew By the Bay’s upper hall. Twenty games of bingo will be played throughout the evening for prizes of $50-$120, including restaurant gift cards and fun local activities. There will be costume contests for adults and children for additional prizes. Best of all, every guest goes home a door prize winner with a $10 certificate to Maggiano’s Annapolis thanks to their generous sponsorship!

In addition, raffle tickets for five fabulous prizes will be held both before and during the event, with the winners being selected at the end of the evening: a 3-hour boat cruise of downtown Annapolis for six people, an 8-quart programable Instant Pot, a Mission Escape Room event for eight people, brunch at numerous restaurants, and a 50-50 raffle.

Hot dogs, Papa Johns pizza, and pork BBQ sandwiches will be available for purchase along with drinks and desserts.

BOO2 Bingo! Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets will be sold after Masses at St. Andrew By the Bay on 9/22-23, 9/29-30, and 10/6-7. This year, tickets will also be on sale outside Graul’s Cape St. Claire on 9/29, 9/30, 10/5, and 10/7. They can also be purchased at the parish Office during normal business hours and online at kofc.ticketleap.com/boo. Proceeds benefit the charitable activities of Knights of Columbus Council #11552—St. Andrew By the Bay.



