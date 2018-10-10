Key 2018 Election dates and links you need to know

With the election less than one month away, there are several critical dates you need to know.

And you need to be an informed voter. If you are not familiar with a Candidate or a race, The League of Women Voters for Maryland has put together an incredible, non-partisan, non-biased resource for you to make sure your vote is the right one for you!

Check it out here!

Register To Vote / Change Information

You must be registered to vote in the election. If you are not registered, you can register online here. The deadline to do so is October 16, 2018.

October 16th is also the deadline for changes to your existing registration. Except…

You can register and make changes during Early Voting. Registration and changes CAN NOT be processed on Election Day.

Absentee Ballots

You can request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you. You can print out this application, however it must be returned to the Board of Elections (for your County) by October 30, 2018.

If you want to request your ballot online, you can wait until November 2nd. Here is the link for that!

Early Voting

Early Voting begins on October 25th and continues through November 1, 2018. All early voting centers will be open from 10am until 8pm. If you are in line before 8pm, you will be allowed to vote. You are also able to register to vote and make changes during Early Voting ONLY.

You can go to any Early Voting Center in the County where you are registered to vote and your ballot will be available. So if you work in Odenton and live in Annapolis, you can vote in either location.

The Anne Arundel County Early Voting locations are:

Board of Elections

Crofton Library

Edgewater Library

Glen Burnie Library

Odenton Library

Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center (Annapolis)

Severna Park Library

Election Day

Polls will open at 7am on Election Day (November 6, 2018). You will NOT be allowed to register to vote or make changes to an existing registration on Election Day. You will need to vote at the location on your voter registration card. As long as you are in line by 8pm (polls close) you will be allowed to vote.

To find your polling place, here’s a link. But remember, it is the address you used when you last registered or changed your voter information.

