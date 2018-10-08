Jobson wins Distinguished Service Award at US Sailboat Show

The 49th United States Sailboat Show opened Thursday under summer conditions and rousing crowds. On Friday, at the Sail America’s Industry Breakfast the Annapolis Boat Shows announced Gary Jobson as winner of the 5th annual Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award.

“For more than forty years Gary Jobson has been a tireless promoter of sailing across the United States and around the world,” said Paul Jacobs, president of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “He promotes sailing and the sailing lifestyle through lectures, tours, personal appearances, books, articles, television, and film. He has written 19 books and narrated or produced thousands of films on sailing. He has been the voice and face of sailing for decades on ESPN and NBC.”

“We are proud to add this award to the impressive list of awards Gary has received over the years. It is well deserved,” Jacobs added.

The Distinguished Service Award is an annual honor bestowed on a sailor who has distinguished him or herself through outstanding and unselfish service to the overall advancement of the sailing industry. The awardee receives an inscribed Anniversary 8-Day Ship Bell Clock on a mahogany base that is a limited edition precision timepiece donated by Weems & Plath. Created by the Annapolis Boat Shows in 2014, the objective is to inspire members of the sailing industry to strive for high standards of excellence, service, and commitment.

Last years’ Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award went to not one person but two. Olaf and Peter Harken, founders of Harken, Inc. an international manufacturer specializing in performance sailing hardware, joined a small but important group of recipients: Alastair Murray, John Arndt, and Margaret Podlich, all of whom continue to make huge contributions to sailing both on and off the water. The award recognizes distinguished, continued, and unselfish service to the overall advancement of the sailing industry.

Related

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB