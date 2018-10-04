Jobson and Chaney to lead Democrats for Schuh as County Executive seeks second term

Two prominent community leaders, Anna Chaney and Gary Jobson, will lead the group Democrats for Schuh. Two prominent community leaders, Anna Chaney and Gary Jobson, will lead the group Democrats for Schuh.

Anna Chaney is the owner/operator of Herrington on the Bay in North Beach, Maryland and Gary Jobson is a world-renowned sailor, television commentator and author based in Annapolis. They both have deep roots in the professional and charitable communities in Anne Arundel County.

"Helping Anne Arundel County achieve its immense potential is not a Republican or Democrat goal," said County Executive Steve Schuh. "It takes all of us, regardless of political party, to be engaged in the process to move our County forward. I am humbled by the support of voters of both parties, as well as independents, as I seek a second term. Together, we will continue the work we have started and make even more landmark investments and improvements in education, public safety, preserving our waterways, protecting our rural lands, supporting those with challenges, and elevating the quality of life for every citizen in Anne Arundel County."

Democrats for Schuh hail from every part of Anne Arundel County and reflect the professional, economic, social and political diversity of the community. They also are leaders in their respective industries and share the County Executive’s vision to make Anne Arundel County the best place to live, work and start a business in Maryland.

"I support Steve Schuh for re-election because he is experienced, knowledgeable, and committed to efficiently and effectively operating Anne Arundel County with fiscal integrity and awareness. I have observed how he makes vital decisions on behalf of the County, and I believe that Mr. Schuh will ensure that Anne Arundel County is the best place to live, work and start a business in Maryland," said Anna Chaney, Co-Chair of Democrats for Schuh.

"Steve Schuh has proven to be a strong manager and innovative leader. Steve is engaged, listens carefully and acts on behalf of all of us in Anne Arundel County. Based his inspiring track record over the past four years, I believe another term is in order," said Gary Jobson, Co-Chair of Democrats for Schuh.

For more information about County Executive Steve Schuh’s reelection campaign, visit www.steveschuh.com

