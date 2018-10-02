Have you been? The 35th Annual Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival now through October
Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival is the largest in the area. A fall family tradition for 35 years, Homestead’s “FallFest” is a celebration of everything that is autumn from the changing foliage, falling leaves and spiced cider to mums, homemade donuts and pumpkin patches. FallFest features a wide array of attractions, demos and entertainment for kids of all ages.
The 2018 Fall Festival opens on Saturday, September 22 and continues every weekend through and including Sunday, October 28 , at their Davidsonville location.
Weekends September 22rd thru October 29th
Saturdays: 11am-6pm | Sundays: 11am-5pm
One single price will simplify your day and allow more time to enjoy making memories!
Everything included* for $12 per person
Kids 3 and under are free!
Parking is included!
Unlimited, All-Day FUN for the whole family…
- Hayrides
- *Pumpkin Patch
- Homestead Barnyard featuring Pigs, Goats, Alpacas, Ducks & Chickens
- Corn Maze
- Jumping Pillow
- Pipe Slide
- Pumpkin Express
- Corn Cannon
- Pollinator Express
- Corn Box
- Moon Bounce
- Carnival Games under the tent
- Pony rides
- *Pumpkin Painting
- Live Music
- Special shows and demonstrations
- Beer Garden
- Corn Hole
- JENGA
- My Gym Ninja Course
- …and much more!
*Food and merchandise sold separately. Pumpkins sold separately at the Pumpkin Painting Booth and U-Pick Pumpkin Patch. Southern High School Art Department will be on-site to raise funds for their programs!
Hungry? No wristband is needed for entry to the Food Court! Beards Creek BBQ, Apple Cider Donuts and more are available for purchase without entering the festival.
