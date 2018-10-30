Huge fentanyl drug ring busted up by Heroin Task Force, 21 arrested
Over the course of the last eight (8) months members of the Heroin Task Force (Anne Arundel County Police, Annapolis Police, Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office) with assistance from HSI Baltimore, conducted a major narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Anne Arundel County. Detectives infiltrated the organization which led them to 21 arrests, 15 search warrants, 9 vehicle seizures, 4 gun seizures, and the seizure of $296,435.00 in US Currency. Booking photos are attached for the subjects booked in our county.
CDS Seized:
1.74 kilograms Fentanyl
332 grams of Heroin
466 grams Cocaine
159 grams Bathsalts
26.88 grams U-47700
8.86 kilograms Xylazine
Street value over $800,000.00
Arrestee Info / Charges
Glenn Anthony Davis
DOB: 04/23/1969
200 block Pittson Circle
Baltimore, MD 21208
Kingpin – Heroin
Kingpin – Fentanyl
Organize / Supervise / Finance a Gang
Participate in a Criminal Gang
Conspiracy to Participate in a Criminal Gang
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute / PWID – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine
Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Fentanyl
Distribution of Narcotics – Cocaine (2x counts)
Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin (12x counts)
Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl (16x counts)
Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture (12x counts)
Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine
Earl Leon Davis
DOB: 06/12/1968
4100 block Old Millford Mill Road
Baltimore, MD 21208
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine
Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Fentanyl
Participate in a Criminal Gang
Conspiracy to Participate in a Criminal Gang
Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine
Jeffrey Edward Koehn
DOB: 08/25/1980
700 block Stinchcomb Road
Severna Park, MD 21146
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine
Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Fentanyl
Participate in a Criminal Gang
Conspiracy to Participate in a Criminal Gang
Common Nuisance Residence, Distribute CDS – Heroin
Common Nuisance Residence, Distribute CDS – Fentanyl
Common Nuisance Residence, Distribute CDS – Cocaine
Distribute CDS, Large Amount – Heroin (x3 counts)
Distribute CDS, Large Amount – Fentanyl (x3 counts)
Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin (x6 counts)
Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl (x11 counts)
Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture (x11 counts)
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Fentanyl
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine
CDS Possession, Paraphernalia (x2 counts)
Patrick Derek Mortka
DOB: 05/12/1983
100 block Arundel Avenue
Severna Park, MD 21146
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine
Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Fentanyl
Participate in a Criminal Gang
Conspiracy to Participate in a Criminal Gang
Distribute CDS, Large Amount – Heroin (x3 counts)
Distribute CDS, Large Amount – Fentanyl (x3 counts)
Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin (x6 counts)
Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl (x12 counts)
Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture (x12 counts)
Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine
CDS Possession, Paraphernalia
Alexander John Budka
DOB: 01/10/1996
7700 block Catherine Avenue
Pasadena MD 21122
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine
Distribution of Narcotics – Cocaine (x2 counts)
Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl
Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin
Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
James Michael Howe
DOB: 11/18/1971
7700 block Hancock Lane
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin
Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl
Distribution of Narcotics / PWID – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Cassandra Lynne Anne Leroux
DOB: 01/30/1990
700 block Cypress Road
Severna Park, MD 21146
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin
Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl
Distribution of Narcotics / PWID – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Distribution of CDS, Large Amount – Heroin
Distribution of CDS, Large Amount – Fentanyl
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin
Michael James Murphy
DOB: 09/10/1987
700 block S Mesa Road
Millersville, MD 21108
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Heroin
Possession of CDS, Not Marijuana – Heroin
Possession of CDS Paraphernalia
James Edward Dean Joy
DOB: 11/22/1983
700 block Cypress Road
Severna Park, MD 21146
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin
Sarah Jin O
DOB: 10/24/1989
Unit block Wisler Court
Severna Park, MD 21146
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine
Jennifer Smith
DOB: 06/19/1991
800 block Bentwillow Drive
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine
Timothy Lee Ballard
DOB: 09/30/1983
Unit block Davis Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture
Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine
James Nathan Helsel
DOB: 05/17/1983
200 block Cypress Creek Road
Severna Park, MD 21146
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin
Rachael Helen Keys (no booking photo)
DOB: 03/02/1990
100 block Arundel Avenue
Severna Park, MD 21146
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin
CDS Possession, Paraphernalia
Andrea Riccio
DOB: 03/05/1978
700 block Stinchcomb Road
Severna Park, MD 21146
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Fentanyl
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine
CDS Possession, Paraphernalia (x2 counts)
Tyler Andrea-Monet Wise
DOB: 08/22/1997
1100 block Lady Bug Lane
York, PA 17402
Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine
Piper Nicole Foley
DOB: 07/23/1985
300 block Balsam Drive
Severna Park, MD 21146
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin
CDS Possession, Paraphernalia
Jeffrey Scott Simmons (no booking photo)
DOB: 05/21/1978
700 block Dividing Road
Severna Park, MD 21146
CDS Possession, Paraphernalia
Melvin Bernard Lowry II (booked in Baltimore County)
DOB: 09/11/1980
Unit block Fennington Circle
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Fentanyl
Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine
Distribute CDS, Large Amount – Fentanyl
Firearm Possession w/ Felony Conviction
Firearm / Drug Trafficking Crime
CDS, Possession of Firearms
Regulated Firearm, Illegal Possession
Illegal Possession of Ammunition
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Fentanyl
CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine
Paul Anthony Scribner (booked in Baltimore County)
DOB: 07/03/1968
3700 block Pinelea Avenue
Pikesville, MD 21208
Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine
Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Steroids
Christine Edwards (booked in Baltimore City)
DOB: 04/08/1974
3900 block Benzinger Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Arrest Warrant – Baltimore City FTA
Arrest Warrant – York PA FTA
AACoPD
Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB