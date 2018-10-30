Huge fentanyl drug ring busted up by Heroin Task Force, 21 arrested

Over the course of the last eight (8) months members of the Heroin Task Force (Anne Arundel County Police, Annapolis Police, Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office) with assistance from HSI Baltimore, conducted a major narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Anne Arundel County. Detectives infiltrated the organization which led them to 21 arrests, 15 search warrants, 9 vehicle seizures, 4 gun seizures, and the seizure of $296,435.00 in US Currency. Booking photos are attached for the subjects booked in our county.

CDS Seized:

1.74 kilograms Fentanyl

332 grams of Heroin

466 grams Cocaine

159 grams Bathsalts

26.88 grams U-47700

8.86 kilograms Xylazine

Street value over $800,000.00

Arrestee Info / Charges

Glenn Anthony Davis

DOB: 04/23/1969

200 block Pittson Circle

Baltimore, MD 21208

Kingpin – Heroin

Kingpin – Fentanyl

Organize / Supervise / Finance a Gang

Participate in a Criminal Gang

Conspiracy to Participate in a Criminal Gang

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute / PWID – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine

Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Fentanyl

Distribution of Narcotics – Cocaine (2x counts)

Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin (12x counts)

Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl (16x counts)

Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture (12x counts)

Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine

Earl Leon Davis

DOB: 06/12/1968

4100 block Old Millford Mill Road

Baltimore, MD 21208

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine

Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Fentanyl

Participate in a Criminal Gang

Conspiracy to Participate in a Criminal Gang

Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine

Jeffrey Edward Koehn

DOB: 08/25/1980

700 block Stinchcomb Road

Severna Park, MD 21146

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine

Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Fentanyl

Participate in a Criminal Gang

Conspiracy to Participate in a Criminal Gang

Common Nuisance Residence, Distribute CDS – Heroin

Common Nuisance Residence, Distribute CDS – Fentanyl

Common Nuisance Residence, Distribute CDS – Cocaine

Distribute CDS, Large Amount – Heroin (x3 counts)

Distribute CDS, Large Amount – Fentanyl (x3 counts)

Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin (x6 counts)

Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl (x11 counts)

Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture (x11 counts)

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Fentanyl

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine

CDS Possession, Paraphernalia (x2 counts)

Patrick Derek Mortka

DOB: 05/12/1983

100 block Arundel Avenue

Severna Park, MD 21146

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine

Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Manufacture Narcotics – Fentanyl

Participate in a Criminal Gang

Conspiracy to Participate in a Criminal Gang

Distribute CDS, Large Amount – Heroin (x3 counts)

Distribute CDS, Large Amount – Fentanyl (x3 counts)

Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin (x6 counts)

Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl (x12 counts)

Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture (x12 counts)

Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine

CDS Possession, Paraphernalia

Alexander John Budka

DOB: 01/10/1996

7700 block Catherine Avenue

Pasadena MD 21122

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine

Distribution of Narcotics – Cocaine (x2 counts)

Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl

Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin

Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

James Michael Howe

DOB: 11/18/1971

7700 block Hancock Lane

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin

Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl

Distribution of Narcotics / PWID – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Cassandra Lynne Anne Leroux

DOB: 01/30/1990

700 block Cypress Road

Severna Park, MD 21146

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Distribution of Narcotics – Heroin

Distribution of Narcotics – Fentanyl

Distribution of Narcotics / PWID – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Distribution of CDS, Large Amount – Heroin

Distribution of CDS, Large Amount – Fentanyl

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin

Michael James Murphy

DOB: 09/10/1987

700 block S Mesa Road

Millersville, MD 21108

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Heroin

Possession of CDS, Not Marijuana – Heroin

Possession of CDS Paraphernalia

James Edward Dean Joy

DOB: 11/22/1983

700 block Cypress Road

Severna Park, MD 21146

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin

Sarah Jin O

DOB: 10/24/1989

Unit block Wisler Court

Severna Park, MD 21146

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine

Jennifer Smith

DOB: 06/19/1991

800 block Bentwillow Drive

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine

Timothy Lee Ballard

DOB: 09/30/1983

Unit block Davis Court

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Fentanyl

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Heroin / Fentanyl Mixture

Conspiracy to Distribute Narcotics – Cocaine

James Nathan Helsel

DOB: 05/17/1983

200 block Cypress Creek Road

Severna Park, MD 21146

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin

Rachael Helen Keys (no booking photo)

DOB: 03/02/1990

100 block Arundel Avenue

Severna Park, MD 21146

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin

CDS Possession, Paraphernalia

Andrea Riccio

DOB: 03/05/1978

700 block Stinchcomb Road

Severna Park, MD 21146

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Fentanyl

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine

CDS Possession, Paraphernalia (x2 counts)

Tyler Andrea-Monet Wise

DOB: 08/22/1997

1100 block Lady Bug Lane

York, PA 17402

Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine

Piper Nicole Foley

DOB: 07/23/1985

300 block Balsam Drive

Severna Park, MD 21146

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Heroin

CDS Possession, Paraphernalia

Jeffrey Scott Simmons (no booking photo)

DOB: 05/21/1978

700 block Dividing Road

Severna Park, MD 21146

CDS Possession, Paraphernalia

Melvin Bernard Lowry II (booked in Baltimore County)

DOB: 09/11/1980

Unit block Fennington Circle

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Fentanyl

Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine

Distribute CDS, Large Amount – Fentanyl

Firearm Possession w/ Felony Conviction

Firearm / Drug Trafficking Crime

CDS, Possession of Firearms

Regulated Firearm, Illegal Possession

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Fentanyl

CDS Possession, Not Marijuana – Cocaine

Paul Anthony Scribner (booked in Baltimore County)

DOB: 07/03/1968

3700 block Pinelea Avenue

Pikesville, MD 21208

Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Cocaine

Possession of CDS w/ Intent to Distribute – Steroids

Christine Edwards (booked in Baltimore City)

DOB: 04/08/1974

3900 block Benzinger Road

Baltimore, MD 21229

Arrest Warrant – Baltimore City FTA

Arrest Warrant – York PA FTA

