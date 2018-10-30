Hogan announces community legacy grants, Annapolis scores one for The Cannery

Governor Larry Hogan recently announced $8 million in Fiscal Year 2019 grant awards through the Community Legacy program managed by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. These grants will support 79 neighborhood revitalization and redevelopment projects in 22 jurisdictions across Maryland.

“Our administration is committed to supporting revitalization and local development projects across the state,” said Governor Hogan. “These investments energize our communities, boost our economy, and improve Marylanders’ quality of life. Together, we’re changing our communities – and Maryland – for the better.”

The Community Legacy program has awarded more than $33 million in grants for important projects across Maryland since the start of the Hogan administration. This program is one of Maryland’s most versatile revitalization programs and supports a wide variety of revitalization and redevelopment goals, including: business creation, expansion, and retention; streetscape improvements; homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives; commercial improvement programs; mixed-use development and community facilities; and cultural and recreational space.

Fiscal Year 2019 Community Legacy projects include:

A small business improvement program in Ocean City;

Streetscape and walkway improvements to Poplar Street in Myersville in Frederick County;

A home repair and rehabilitation program in Montgomery County;

Façade improvement programs in 22 communities including Mount Airy and Westminster in Carroll County, Oakland in Garrett County, Chestertown and Galena in Kent County, and Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County;

Roof repairs as part of the ongoing historic renovation project to create the Baltimore Food Hub in the Broadway East neighborhood of Baltimore; and

Interior restoration of the Allegany Museum in Cumberland.

“Community Legacy grants often serve as a catalyst to leverage additional public, private, and nonprofit investment for these vital projects,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “We will continue to partner with local stakeholders and support their efforts to enhance the economic vitality, beauty, culture, and livability of Maryland’s neighborhoods.”

With this announcement of Community Legacy funding, the Hogan administration has announced more than $38 million for neighborhood revitalization in Fiscal Year 2019. In total, more than $275 million in neighborhood revitalization investment has been provided during the last four years for local parks, homelessness services, supporting small businesses, removing blight, and other community improvements in every jurisdiction in the state.

For a full list of Community Legacy award winners, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Communities/Documents/cl/CommunityLegacyFY19.pdf



