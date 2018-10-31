Halethorpe man guilty in roadside death of tow truck driver

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Brian Wayne Weatherley, 32, of Halethorpe, was found guilty of vehicular homicide while under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Ronald A. Silkworth. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorneyannounced that Brian Wayne Weatherley, 32, of Halethorpe, was found guilty of vehicular homicide while under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Ronald A. Silkworth.

"We rarely consider the danger our tow truck drivers put themselves in when they respond to our roadside emergencies," said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Wes Adams. "The victim was simply trying to do his job when Mr. Weatherley's reckless decision to drive under the influence cost him his life."

On May 24, 2017, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a crash on northbound Belle Grove Road near Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum. Upon arrival, police located the victim, Thomas Flayhart, suffering from life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma, where he later died.

Upon investigation, police learned that the victim, a tow truck operator, was parked on the shoulder of Belle Grove Road picking up a disabled vehicle. The victim was standing at the rear of the truck on the driver’s side while he secured the vehicle to his truck.

Weatherley was travelling north on Belle Grove Road while under the influence of alprazolam, cocaine, and methadone. As he approached the tow truck, Weatherley failed to reduce his speed to avoid a collision and struck the victim.

Weatherley was found guilty of vehicular homicide while under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance and related charges. Sentencing is scheduled for December 14, 2018.

“I’m very pleased with how the State handled their case. They crossed their t’s and dotted their i’s,” said Melanie Cullison, the victim’s fiance. “We got the verdict we were waiting for on all four counts, and justice for Tommy.”

Judge Ronald A. Silkworth presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Michael McGraw prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

