Glen Burnie teen arrested for loaded handgun in Old Mill High School

On October 23, 2018 at approximately 8:30pm officers took a report of a social media video which showed an unidentified male with a handgun. The video appeared to be taken in a school. Through the investigation the suspect was identified as Maleek Benjamin an 18-year-old student at Old Mill High School.

The School Resource Officer was immediately notified, located the student with assistance of school officials and recovered a loaded revolver handgun in his coat pocket. There were no injuries reported in this incident.

In January of this year, he was charged with disturbing school operations and trespassing with refusing to leave property. The case was not prosecuted and placed on the stet docket.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be sending home a letter with students today.

Suspect:

Maleek Benjamin | 18 | 300 block of Highland Drive | Glen Burnie, MD

Charges:

Possession of a firearm under 21 | Dangerous Weapon on School Property | Handgun on Person | Loaded Handgun on Person

