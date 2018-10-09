“Herrmann
Gambrills man arrested for distribution, nearly $200,000 worth of drugs seized in early morning raid

| October 9, 2018
On October 9, 2018 at approximately 05:32 a.m. members of the Major Offenders Unit with assistance from the Quick Response Team, Fatal Overdose Unit, and Eastern District Tactical Patrol Unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of Annapolis Road, Gambrills MD 21054.   Seized from the residence was 27 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $46,000.00, 5,994 grams marijuana wax with an estimated street value of $100,000.00, 1,356 grams of marijuana oil with an estimated street value of $28,000.00, 27.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms with an estimated street value of $300.00, U.S. Currency, stickers resembling Maryland prescription Cannabis prescription stickers, and a loaded 12 gauge shotgun. This residence is located within 1000 feet of Arundel High School property.

Arrested:

Kevin Paul Goetz | 31 | 900 block of Annapolis Road | Gambrills, MD 21054

Charges:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of psilocybin mushrooms
  • Possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute
  • Possess ammunition while prohibited
  • Possess firearm during drug trafficking crime
  • Possess firearm/shotgun after being convicted of disqualifying crime
  • Firearm use during a felony
  • Possess shotgun after being convicted of a felony
  • False label to container containing prescription drugs
  • Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school

