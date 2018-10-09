Gambrills man arrested for distribution, nearly $200,000 worth of drugs seized in early morning raid
On October 9, 2018 at approximately 05:32 a.m. members of the Major Offenders Unit with assistance from the Quick Response Team, Fatal Overdose Unit, and Eastern District Tactical Patrol Unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of Annapolis Road, Gambrills MD 21054. Seized from the residence was 27 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $46,000.00, 5,994 grams marijuana wax with an estimated street value of $100,000.00, 1,356 grams of marijuana oil with an estimated street value of $28,000.00, 27.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms with an estimated street value of $300.00, U.S. Currency, stickers resembling Maryland prescription Cannabis prescription stickers, and a loaded 12 gauge shotgun. This residence is located within 1000 feet of Arundel High School property.
Arrested:
Kevin Paul Goetz | 31 | 900 block of Annapolis Road | Gambrills, MD 21054
Charges:
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of psilocybin mushrooms
- Possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute
- Possess ammunition while prohibited
- Possess firearm during drug trafficking crime
- Possess firearm/shotgun after being convicted of disqualifying crime
- Firearm use during a felony
- Possess shotgun after being convicted of a felony
- False label to container containing prescription drugs
- Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school
Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB