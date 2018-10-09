Gambrills man arrested for distribution, nearly $200,000 worth of drugs seized in early morning raid

On October 9, 2018 at approximately 05:32 a.m. members of the Major Offenders Unit with assistance from the Quick Response Team, Fatal Overdose Unit, and Eastern District Tactical Patrol Unit executed a search warrant on the 900 block of Annapolis Road, Gambrills MD 21054. Seized from the residence was 27 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $46,000.00, 5,994 grams marijuana wax with an estimated street value of $100,000.00, 1,356 grams of marijuana oil with an estimated street value of $28,000.00, 27.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms with an estimated street value of $300.00, U.S. Currency, stickers resembling Maryland prescription Cannabis prescription stickers, and a loaded 12 gauge shotgun. This residence is located within 1000 feet of Arundel High School property.

Arrested:

Kevin Paul Goetz | 31 | 900 block of Annapolis Road | Gambrills, MD 21054

Charges:

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of psilocybin mushrooms

Possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute

Possess ammunition while prohibited

Possess firearm during drug trafficking crime

Possess firearm/shotgun after being convicted of disqualifying crime

Firearm use during a felony

Possess shotgun after being convicted of a felony

False label to container containing prescription drugs

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school

